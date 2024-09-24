Ravens Officially Sign OLB Yannick Ngakoue To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed OLB Yannick Ngakoue to the practice squad. 

To make room, Baltimore cut OLB Joe Evans

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Corey Bullock
  2. RB Chris Collier
  3. CB Bump Cooper Jr.
  4. WR Malik Cunningham
  5. G Darrian Dalcourt
  6. CB Ka’dar Hollman
  7. TE Qadir Ismail
  8. RB John Kelly
  9. WR Keith Kirkwood
  10. QB Devin Leary
  11. WR Anthony Miller
  12. DE C.J. Ravenell
  13. WR Dayton Wade
  14. DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
  15. QB Tyler Huntley
  16. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  17. DL Chris Wormley
  18. OLB Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016 out of Maryland. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens that same season. 

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders. He was traded to the Colts after one year in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Chicago last August.  

In 2023, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss. 

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list. 

