Ravens Officially Sign OLB Yannick Ngakoue To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed OLB Yannick Ngakoue to the practice squad.
We have signed DE Yannick Ngakoue to the Practice Squad and released LB Joe Evans. pic.twitter.com/sO9wue5eFU
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2024
To make room, Baltimore cut OLB Joe Evans.
Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:
- T Corey Bullock
- RB Chris Collier
- CB Bump Cooper Jr.
- WR Malik Cunningham
- G Darrian Dalcourt
- CB Ka’dar Hollman
- TE Qadir Ismail
- RB John Kelly
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- QB Devin Leary
- WR Anthony Miller
- DE C.J. Ravenell
- WR Dayton Wade
- DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
- QB Tyler Huntley
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- DL Chris Wormley
- OLB Yannick Ngakoue
Ngakoue, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016 out of Maryland. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.
However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens that same season.
As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders. He was traded to the Colts after one year in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.
Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Chicago last August.
In 2023, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss.
