Ravens Signing OL Kyle Fuller To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are signing OL Kyle Fuller to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

G Tykeem Doss RB Melvin Gordon DB Jeremy Lucien G Tashawn Manning TE Ben Mason LB Jeremiah Moon C Sam Mustipher DT Rayshad Nichols LB Josh Ross WR Sean Ryan WR Laquon Treadwell TE Travis Vokolek RB Owen Wright DT Bravvion Roy DB Duron Harmon OL Kyle Fuller

Fuller, 29, was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 draft by the Texans. After Fuller spent four years with Houston, Washington claimed him off of waivers in 2018.

Fuller caught on with the Dolphins in 2019 but was cut coming out of camp. From there, he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad and was later brought up to the active roster. The Broncos signed him to a deal in March but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Fuller appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks but did not start in any of those games.