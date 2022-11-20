Report: Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson Out 3-5 Weeks With Sprained MCL

Jordan Schultz reports that Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson will be out three to five weeks after spraining his MCL on a punt return on Sunday.

Jackson, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season last year.

Jackson was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option before the Titans released him and he landed with the Giants on a three-year, $39 million deal.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded 49 tackles and a forced fumble.

