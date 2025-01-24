Report: Jets Haven’t Informed GM Candidates Of Final Decision

Connor Hughes, citing sources tied to the three finalists for the Jets’ general manager job, reports New York has not informed Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey, Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark, or Bengals executive Trey Brown of their final decision.

This comes after Josina Anderson reported New York has decided to hire Mougey on Friday.

Finalists

Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark

Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey

Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown

Candidates:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson ( Interviewed )

( ) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg ( Interviewed )

( ) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Interviewed)

Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Interviewed)

Ben Stadig reports the Jets are close to solidifying their decision, but things haven’t been finalized right now. He also writes Newmark is “no longer in the mix.”

According to Standig, Brown and Mougey appear to be the finalists.

Zack Rosenblatt also reported this morning that New York hasn’t informed any of the finalists about their decision.

Earlier this week, it looked like Newmark was bound to get the job when it was reported New York could finalize a deal following his second interview.

Mougey, 39, began his executive career with the Broncos as a scouting intern in 2012 and worked his way up the ranks. He became a personnel and scouting assistant in 2013, a college and pro personnel scout the following year, and was promoted to area scout from 2015-2019.

Denver named him assistant director of college scouting in 2020 and became director of player personnel in 2021. He’s been the Broncos assistant general manager since 2022.

Brown, 39, got his start in scouting with the Patriots in 2010 and was hired in the same role by the Eagles in 2013. He worked his way up to director of college scouting until he was let go in 2018.

Brown worked in both the AAF and the XFL as an executive for the Birmingham Iron and St. Louis Battlehawks respectively. The Bengals hired him as a scout in 2021.

In 2022, the Bengals promoted Brown to the role of senior personnel executive.