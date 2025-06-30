Report: Raiders Have ‘No Interest’ In Trading TE Michael Mayer

A report surfaced earlier in the day that the Dolphins have some interest in a potential trade for Raiders TE Michael Mayer.

The Dolphins sent TE Jonnu Smith to the Steelers on Monday and could now use some help at the position.

However, Vincent Bonsignore reports that the Raiders have “no interest” in trading Mayer, despite the reported interest from Miami.

Reports from back in March mentioned that the Raiders were shopping Mayer and Bonsignore mentioned that “plenty of teams are interested” in the 23-year-old.

Mayer, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $9,313,646 rookie contract, including a $3,773,561 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mayer appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 21 receptions for 156 yards and no touchdowns.

