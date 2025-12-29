Report: T.J. Watt Considered ‘Long Shot’ To Play Week 18

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is considered a “long shot” to play in Week 18 against the Ravens.

It was previously thought that Watt would be available for Pittsburgh’s next meaningful game, but it appears his status is in doubt for the win-or-go-home battle in Week 18.

Watt had a dry needling treatment to alleviate general soreness. Following a treatment, Watt was left in extreme pain and was quickly sent to the hospital, where he had a collapsed lung surgically repaired.

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. Watt signed another three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this offseason.

In 2025, Watt has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

We’ll have more on Watt as the news is available.