Saints Name Jameis Winston Starting QB

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints have named QB Jameis Winston their starting quarterback on Friday.

Saints HC Sean Payton has yet to publicly name a starting quarterback yet, but indications have been that it was just a matter of time before the Saints went with Winston over Taysom Hill, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Winston, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last year and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million this past offseason.

In 2020, Winston appeared in four games for the Saints and completed 7-11 passing attempts for 75 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.