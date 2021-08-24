Saints Place CB Brian Poole, DT Jalen Dalton & OT Ethan Greenridge On IR

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Saints have placed CB Brian Poole, DT Jalen Dalton and OT Ethan Greenridge on injured reserve.

This likely ends their seasons unless New Orleans releases from IR with a settlement and re-signs them to the roster.

Poole and Dalton were key role players on defense in particular, so this is more bad injury luck for the Saints.

The Saints also cut P Nolan Cooney and waived LB Marcus Willoughby with an injury designation to get their roster down to 80 players.

Poole, 28, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three seasons.

Poole was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Falcons declined to tender him a contract. He later signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Jets for the 2019 season and returned to New York on another one-year deal worth $5 million last year.

In 2020, Poole appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.