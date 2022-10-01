Saints QB Jameis Winston Downgraded To Out For Week 4

The New Orleans Saints announced that QB Jameis Winston is out for Week 4 and will be replaced by QB Andy Dalton.
The Saints have downgraded QB Jameis Winston from doubtful to out.
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 1, 2022
Winston, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.
Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.
The Saints re-signed him this offseason to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million.
In 2022, Winston has appeared in three games for the Saints and passed for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.
We will have more news on Winston as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!