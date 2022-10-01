Saints QB Jameis Winston Downgraded To Out For Week 4

The New Orleans Saints announced that QB Jameis Winston is out for Week 4 and will be replaced by QB Andy Dalton.

The Saints have downgraded QB Jameis Winston from doubtful to out. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 1, 2022

Winston, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him this offseason to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million.

In 2022, Winston has appeared in three games for the Saints and passed for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

We will have more news on Winston as it becomes available.