Saints Re-Sign OL Landon Young

The New Orleans Saints announced they have re-signed OL Landon Young to a one-year deal.

Young, 27, was a sixth-round pick to the Saints out of Kentucky in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Young appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and made five starts.