Saints Re-Signed DB Ugo Amadi

The New Orleans Saints announced they have re-signed DB Ugo Amadi to a one-year deal.

Injuries pressed him into a bigger-than-expected role last year and he’ll get the chance to try and build on that in 2025.

Amadi, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks out of Oregon back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.2 million contract with Seattle.

However, the Seahawks later traded him to the Eagles in return for WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Amadi was traded to the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.

The Chiefs signed Amadi to their practice squad to finish out the 2023 season. He was released from the practice squad following the year and signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

Amadi was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after and was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, Amadi appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 65 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and seven pass defenses.