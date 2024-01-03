Saints Restructure CB Marson Lattimore’s Contract, Create $11M In 2024 Cap Space

The New Orleans Saints restructured CB Marshon Lattimore‘s contract to create cap space in 2024, per Field Yates.

The Saints converted $13.79 million of Lattimore’s $15 million 2024 base salary into an option bonus, creating just over $11 million in cap space for next year.

It’s the first step in a lengthy process the Saints will be undertaking to find enough financial wiggle room to operate next offseason.

Lattimore, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was also set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

In 2023, Lattimore has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and recorded 48 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and eight pass deflections.