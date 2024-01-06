Saints Restructure Contract Of QB Jameis Winston

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints have restructured the contract of veteran QB Jameis Winston for cap purposes, with today being his 30th birthday.

The team is adding two years to the contract which will void at the start of the league year, meaning Winston will still become a free agent this offseason.

Winston, 30, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million. From there, New Orleans re-signed Winston to a restructured one-year contract this past offseason.

In 2023, Winston appeared in six games for the Saints, completing 53.2 percent of his passes and totaling 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.