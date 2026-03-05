Saints Restructured Three Including TE Juwan Johnson

Nick Underhill reports the Saints are restructuring TE Juwan Johnson‘s contract.

Underhill reported earlier today New Orleans also restructured DE Chase Young and S Justin Reid.

Per Over The Cap, the Saints could save $6,892,000 in 2026 cap space by converting Johnson’s $9,080,000 base salary into a signing bonus to reduce his scheduled $13,905,000 cap number.

New Orleans was $11,635,260 over the cap before these restructures, but they should be cap compliant once these restructures are made official.

Johnson, 29, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, converting from wide receiver to tight end.

He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

Johnson re-signed with the Saints for the 2022 season on a one-year contract. He then signed a two-year, $12 million extension before the 2023 season, and a three-year deal before last season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and caught 77 passes for 889 yards and three touchdowns.