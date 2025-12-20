Saints Signing K Charlie Smyth To Three-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints have signed K Charlie Smyth to a three-year contract.

Smyth, 24, is a native of Newry, Ireland, and is a goalkeeper with Down GAA in the Gaelic Athletic Association.

He became the first player from his sport to make a venture into the NFL. Smyth is one of four Irishmen to be in the NFL International Player Pathway, including Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan, Wicklow footballer Mark Jackson, and rugby player Darragh Leader.

The Saints signed Smyth to a contract last year and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in three games for the Saints and converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts to go along with all 5 extra point tries.