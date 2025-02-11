Seahawks Are ‘Working Through’ Whether Tyler Lockett Will Return In 2025

Per Bob Condotta, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said they are “working through that” when asked whether WR Tyler Lockett would return in 2025.

Seattle could save $17 million against the cap in 2025 by releasing Lockett. We have him named as a potential cap causality of the Seahawks this offseason.

Lockett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.

Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks. Seattle reworked his contract in 2024 to sign him for two years and $29.7 million.

In 2024, Lockett appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 49 passes for 600 yards receiving and two touchdowns.