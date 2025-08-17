Seahawks Designate LB Uchenna Nwosu To Return From PUP List

The Seahawks announced on Sunday that veteran LB Uchenna Nwosu has passed his physical and can now be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Nwosu, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract when the Seahawks signed him to a two-year, $20 million deal.

From there, Seattle re-signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension last offseason.

This offseason, the deal was restructured to clear cap space. Nwosu will take a $6.99 million pay cut in exchange for $6.98 million in guarantees, including a $4 million signing bonus. The pay cut will drop his cap hit from $21 million to $11.8 million in 2025.

In 2024, Nwosu appeared in six games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

We will have more news on Nwosu as it becomes available.