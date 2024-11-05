Seahawks Not Trading WR D.K. Metcalf

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks will not be trading WR D.K. Metcalf ahead of the deadline, despite speculation that he could be moved.

Jeremy Fowler adds that while teams did call Seattle regarding Metcalf, they had no interest in trading him at this time.

Metcalf, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and caught 35 passes on 61 targets for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

