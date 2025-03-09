Seahawks Now Willing To Accept Second-Round Pick For D.K. Metcalf

According to Dianna Russini, the Seahawks seem to have lowered their asking price for WR D.K. Metcalf based on her conversations with sources.

Russini says Seattle is now willing to accept a trade return centered around a second-round pick. Previously she said the Seahawks wanted a first and third-round pick to part with Metcalf, who’s also seeking a new contract worth $30 million a year.

She adds Metcalf would prefer a trade to a warm weather team.

Josina Anderson reported on Saturday night there was a team willing to give up a third-round pick for Metcalf and sign him to a deal in the range of what he was seeking, so it does seem like the gap may be starting to narrow between the Seahawks and other teams.

We looked at eight potential trade proposals for Metcalf late last week and most of the deals were centered around a second-round pick. The Raiders, Patriots, Chargers, Packers, Panthers and Steelers have come up as interested teams.

Metcalf, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract, including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 66 passes on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Metcalf as it becomes available.