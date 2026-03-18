Seahawks Re-Signed WR Cody White

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they are re-signing veteran WR Cody White to a one-year deal.

White, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Chiefs. However, Kansas City waived him with a non-football injury designation.

He had short stints with the Giants and Broncos before catching on with the Steelers in September 2020. He bounced on and off Pittsburgh’s practice squad over the next two years and joined the Seahawks’ practice squad in October 2023.

He was on and off Seattle’s practice squad since 2024 after not appearing in the 2023 season.

In 2025, White appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded three receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.