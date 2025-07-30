Seahawks Tried Out Six Players

The Seattle Seahawks hosted six players for tryouts on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions Wire.
- RB Micah Bernard
- DB Keydrain Calligan
- RB Kylin James
- DB Braden Price
- WR Jordan Taylor
- RB Anthony Tyus
Bernard, 23, recently finished his six-year college career at Utah and was a three-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class.
During his college career, Bernard appeared in 51 games and recorded 421 rushing attempts for 2,217 yards (5.3 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 99 receptions for 770 yards (7.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.
