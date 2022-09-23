Seahawks Worked Out Three Players Including LB Joe Schobert

The Seattle Seahawks brought in free agent C Marcus Henry, LB Blake Lynch and LB Joe Schobert for workouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars in March of 2020 before later being traded to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh elected to cut him loose back in March.

The Broncos signed Schobert a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Schobert appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, recording 112 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.