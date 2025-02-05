Several Teams View Jets CB D.J. Reed As Top Free Agent Corner

Jets CB D.J. Reed is regarded as the best free-agent cornerback on the market by several teams, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

Fowler adds there will be at least 10 teams with glaring needs at cornerback looking to reinforce their secondary in free agency.

The veteran cornerback has made his intentions to test free agency clear after spending the past three years in New York.

Reed, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State by the 49ers in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,771,371 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

The 49ers waived him with a non-football injury designation in 2020 and the Seahawks later claimed him off waivers.

The Jets signed Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal back in March of 2022.

In 2024, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 64 total tackles, one sack and 11 pass deflections.

