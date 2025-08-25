Steelers Trying To Trade K Ben Sauls

Tom Pelissero reports that the Steelers informed K Ben Sauls he would be released ahead of the deadline on Tuesday if the team is unable to find a trade destination for him.
Sauls, 24, hails from Tipp City, Ohio, and attended Tippecanoe High School before playing at Pittsburgh University.
He went undrafted in 2025 and caught on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent back in April.
During his time at Pittsburgh, he was named Third-team All-ACC.
Sauls is yet to appear in an NFL game. We will have more news on Sauls as it becomes available.
