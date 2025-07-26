Texans Activate Three From Injured Lists, Including RB J.J. Taylor

Per the wire, the Texans are activating three players from reserve lists, including RB J.J. Taylor, LB K.C. Ossai, and C Eli Cox.

Taylor, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots. New England cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Patriots back in January of 2023, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Taylor later joined the Texans’ practice squad and has bounced on and off of their active roster since.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in five games for the Texans and rushed 10 times for 44 yards.