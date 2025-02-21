Texans Announce Coaching Staff Changes For 2025

The Houston Texans have finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season with some additions.
Here’s a list of new coaches on Houston’s staff:
- Senior Offensive Assistant/Pass Game Specialist Jerry Schuplinski
- Assistant DL coach Frank Okam
- Assistant LBs coach Ben Bolling
- Offensive assistant Pat Reilly
- Offensive assistant Asauni Rufus
- Defensive assistant Cole Weeks
Schiplinski, 47, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at John Carroll back in 200. He later took a high school head-coaching job before eventually landing an NFL position with the Patriots in 2013.
Schuplinski worked his way up to assistant QBs coach before departing for the same job with the Dolphins in 2019. He became the Giants’ quarterbacks coach for the next two years. The Raiders hired him as assistant QBs coach in 2022 and promoted him to tight ends coach in 2023.
He spent last season as the Rams’ senior offensive assistant.
