Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. Could Command $50M Per Year On Extension?

Houston recently exercised fifth-year options for 2027 on DE Will Anderson Jr. and QB C.J. Stroud, and they have already talked about a potential blockbuster extension for Anderson.

SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks “it would be a stunner” if Anderson gets a new contract for anything less than $50 million per year due to the quick inflation rate for pass rushers in the last few years.

Breer noted on the timeline of recent deals, as Myles Garrett signed a deal for $40 million per year last March, then Micah Parsons increased the top of the market to $46 million a year after the trade to Dallas in August.

Anderson is coming off a first-team All-Pro selection and Defensive Player of the Year runner-up while entering his age-25 season, making his value at an all-time high at a premium position.

Anderson, 24, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.

The Texans traded up to No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL draft to select Anderson.

Anderson signed a four-year, $35,212,827 contract with the Texans that included a $22,609,328 signing bonus. Houston will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Anderson in 2026.

In 2025, Anderson appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 54 tackles,20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Anderson as the news becomes available.