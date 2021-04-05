Texans Hosted G Lane Taylor & DL Jaleel Johnson For Visits

According to Aaron Wilson, free agent DL Jaleel Johnson and G Lane Taylor visited with the Houston Texans on Monday.

Taylor is working his way back from a torn ACL.

Taylor, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2013. He was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Packers signed him to a two-year, $4.15 million contract in 2017.

Taylor was set to make a base salary of $3.8 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a pay cut last year.

For his career, Taylor has appeared in 79 games for the Packers, making 50 starts at multiple offensive line positions.

Johnson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson is now testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks.