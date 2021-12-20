Texans Place Three Players On COVID-19 List

Aaron Wilson reports the Houston Texans placed LB Jacob Martin, DE Maliek Collins, and DE Derek Rivers on the COVID-19 list Monday.

Martin, 24, was drafted in the sixth round by the Seahawks out of Temple in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal when he was traded to the Texans in 2019.

In 2021, Martin has appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 20 total tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.