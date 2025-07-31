Texans Making Two Roster Moves, Placing Seventh-Round DT Kyonte Hamilton On IR

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Texans are placing DT Kyonte Hamilton on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle.

Wilson adds Hamilton will be out roughly four months. Additionally, the Texans are signing DT Haggai Chisom Ndubusis, per Wilson.

Hamilton, 22, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of District Heights, Maryland. He committed to Rutgers and spent four seasons there, winning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2024. He also competed on the wrestling team in 2021.

In his collegiate career, Hamilton appeared in 51 games for Rutgers and recorded 110 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and two pasess defended.