Texans Re-Signing LB E.J. Speed To Two-Year, $13M Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are re-signing LB E.J. Speed to a two-year, $13 million deal.

Wilson adds that the contract includes a $4 million signing bonus and $7.5 million in guaranteed money.

Speed, 30, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Colts. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract he signed with Indianapolis.

He then re-signed with the team on a two-year deal worth $8 million back in 2023 before being let go and winding up in Houston.

In 2025, Speed appeared in 16 games for the Texans and started in nine games. He finished with 62 total tackles and one pass deflection.