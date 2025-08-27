Texans Re-Signing OT Trent Brown & CB Damon Arnette To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing veteran OT Trent Brown to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Houston also re-signed CB Damon Arnette to their practice squad, per Wilson.

Brown was released by the Texans, but he was not subject to waivers and is staying put in Houston.

Yesterday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brown was likely to join Houston’s practice squad to get healthy and be available for the 53-man roster soon.

Brown, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap. Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots in March of 2021 and landed on the injured reserve before being activated for the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots re-signed Brown to a two-year, $13 million deal in March of 2022. Cincinnati signed Brown to a one-year contract last offseason.

The Texans later signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million this past March.

In 2024, Brown appeared in three games for the Bengals, making three starts at right tackle.