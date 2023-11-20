Texans Signing CB Desmond King To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they are signing CB Desmond King to their practice squad.

It’s a reunion for the two sides after King was a surprise preseason cut. He’s since spent some time with the Steelers but failed to establish a role.

King, 28, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

The Texans cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed on with the Steelers. Pittsburgh cut him midseason, however.

In 2023, King has appeared in three games for the Steelers.