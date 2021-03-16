Texans Signing QB Tyrod Taylor To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $12.5M

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are signing QB Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million.

Schef ter says that Taylor provides some valuable insurance at quarterback in the event anything happens with Deshaun Watson.

Taylor, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick last year.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers last year.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in two games for the Chargers and completed 16 of 30 attempts (53.3 percent) for 208 yards and no touchdowns. He has also rushed for seven yards.