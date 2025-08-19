Texans Made Four Moves Including Signing WR Cornell Powell

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Texans are signing WR Cornell Powell to a contract.

Houston also signed WR Juwann Winfree after WR Xavier Johnson broke his hand and is out indefinitely.

The team waived Johnson with an injury designation and also released RB J.J. Taylor in corresponding moves, per Wilson.

Powell, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad until he was released in November last year, when he caught on with the Seahawks. He re-signed on a futures deal after the season, but signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL after he was waived shortly later.

In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics. He did not appear in a game for the team in 2023.