Texans TE Dalton Schultz Hopeful To Re-Sign This Offseason

Texans’ impending free agent TE Dalton Schultz said on SportsRadio610 that he’s hoping to re-sign a contract to remain in Houston.

“Oh, I would love to be in Houston. There’s no doubt about that. I loved my time,” Schultz said, per Cody Stoots. “Again: Special organization. Special quarterback. Love the scheme. Love the coaches. Loved everything about Houston.”

Schultz mentions he’s confident they can find a “common ground” towards an agreement.

“I’m hoping that, I’m confident that we can find some common ground,” said Schultz, per Stoots.

Schultz, 27, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys franchised Schultz last year, which cost them $10.9 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Texans last offseason.

In 2023, Schultz appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 59 receptions for 635 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.

