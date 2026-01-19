Titans Conducting Three 2nd HC Interviews This Week

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Titans are bringing in Chiefs OC Matt Nagy and 49ers DC Robert Saleh in for second HC interviews today.

Additionally, Breer mentions Packers DC Jeff Hafley is tentatively scheduled to have a second interview tomorrow, unless he takes another job before then.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Titans’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Interim HC Mike McCoy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

Nagy, 47, was hired by the Bears in January 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018. Chicago elected to part ways with Nagy after four seasons.

After being re-hired by the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, the team eventually named him the offensive coordinator in 2023 as a replacement for Eric Bieniemy.

As the head coach of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31 (52.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 0-2 record in the postseason.

We will have more on the Titans’ head coaching job as the news becomes available.