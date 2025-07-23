Titans Making Four Moves, Including Placing QB Will Levis On IR

The Tennessee Titans announced they placed QB Will Levis on injured reserve, officially ruling him out for the season.

They also placed OLB Lorenzo Carter on the reserve/retired list and filled the two open roster spots by signing RB Jermar Jefferson and DL Timmy Horne.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.