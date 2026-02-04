Titans Officially Hired DC Gus Bradley

The Tennessee Titans announced they have officially hired DC Gus Bradley to join new HC Robert Saleh.

Tennessee and Arizona were thought to be the top landing spots for Bradley, but the veteran coach will follow Saleh despite the potential to call defensive plays in Arizona.

Bradley, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired. The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

From there, Bradley joined the Colts as their defensive coordinator but was fired last offseason. The 49ers brought him on as assistant head coach in February of last year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.