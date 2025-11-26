Titans Signing CB Kaiir Elam

Jordan Schultz is reporting on Wednesday that the Titans are signing former first-round CB Kaiir Elam to a contract.

Elam recently visited with the Jets, but it looks like the Titans stepped up to close a deal in the end.

Tennessee should be able to offer Elam a decent amount of playing time over the final six weeks of the regular season.

Elam, 24, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract when the Cowboys traded for him in a late-round pick swap. Dallas then declined his fifth-year option for 2025.

The Cowboys later let him go midseason.

In 2025, Elam has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded 19 tackles.