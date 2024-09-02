Titans Worked Out Five Players

The Tennessee Titans hosted five players for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

QB Ian Book DB Kendell Brooks (signed) DB Quindell Johnson QB Chris Oladokun DB Kendall Williamson

Book, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of this past preseason.

He has since had a brief stint on the Patriots practice squad and also tried out for the 49ers and Bills. The Chiefs signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season, but waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.