TRADE: Browns Acquiring OT Cam Robinson From Texans

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Cleveland Browns are trading for Texans OT Cam Robinson.

She adds the two sides are swapping late-round picks in 2027 to make the deal happen, with Cleveland giving up a sixth and getting back a seventh.

Robinson was signed by Houston this offseason but hadn’t cracked the starting lineup. The team had discussions about trading him in August.

Meanwhile, the Browns have been hit hard by injuries and are a little desperate for help at tackle.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

He was in the final year of that deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings for a package that included a fourth-round pick.

When testing free agency this offseason, Robinson opted to sign a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Texans.

In 2024, Robinson started seven games for the Jaguars and 10 games for the Vikings, all at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

In 2025, Robinson has appeared in three games with one start for the Texans.