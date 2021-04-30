Trade Details: Browns Trade Up To Select Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Browns agreed to a trade with the Panthers to move up and select Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Field Yates:

Browns

No. 52 (Owusu-Koramoah)

No. 113

Panthers

No. 59

No. 89

Owusu-Koramoah, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Butkus Award.

Owusu-Koramoah is projected to sign a rookie deal worth $6,476,215 that includes a signing bonus of $2,069,975.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 142 tackles, seven sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, four recoveries, seven passes defended, and a defensive touchdown over the course of 25 games.