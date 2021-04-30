Trade Details: Dolphins Trade Up To Select Notre Dame T Liam Eichenberg

The Dolphins agreed to a trade with the Giants to move up and select Notre Dame T Liam Eichenberg in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Adam Schefter:

Dolphins

No. 42 (Eichenberg)

Giants

No. 50

2022 third-round pick

Eichenberg, 23, was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020.

Eichenberg is expected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $8,014,479 that includes a signing bonus of $3,188,712.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Eichenberg appeared in 43 games, starting in 38 of them at left tackle.