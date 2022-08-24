TRADE: Eagles Trading DB Ugo Amadi To Titans For Pick Swap

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles have agreed to trade DB Ugo Amadi to the Titans in a swap of late-round picks in 2024.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official site confirms that Tennessee traded a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Amadi and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Amadi was just acquired by the Eagles in a trade from the Seahawks last week. They gave up WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

The thought had been that Amadi would compete for a role in Philadelphia’s secondary but clearly the Eagles thought this was a better value for them.

Meanwhile this is the second safety the Titans have traded for in as many weeks.

Amadi, 25, was drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round out of Oregon in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.165 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022 under the proven performance escalator.

In 2021, Amadi appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 54 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and six pass deflections.