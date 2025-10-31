Trade Rumors: Chubb, Phillips, Waddle, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated names Dolphins edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, and Matthew Judon as players who could be moved ahead of the deadline.
- Breer writes that Phillips might have the most value of the bunch, with the Eagles being a team to watch.
- According to Breer, it sounds like it would cost at least a third-round pick to acquire Phillips.
- Breer also reports that Miami has turned away teams asking about WR Jaylen Waddle, but they may be “more receptive” to offers for S Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Jets
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Jets are listening to offers for DE Jermaine Johnson, but have “no plans” to deal DE Will McDonald IV.
- Breer reports that it sounds like New York wants a second-round pick in exchange for Johnson.
- Breer also notes that DE Michael Clemons and LB Quincy Williams are available.
- As for RB Breece Hall, Breer writes that it would require at least a Day 2 draft pick for the Jets to consider trading him.
Patriots
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are looking around for a potential addition at running back ahead of the trade deadline, while edge rusher is another position on their radar.
- New England OC Josh McDaniels talked about potentially adding a running back at the upcoming deadline: “I think we have all the answers we need.” (Doug Kyed)
