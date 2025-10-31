Trade Rumors: Chubb, Phillips, Waddle, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Nate Bouda
-

Dolphins 

  • Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated names Dolphins edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, and Matthew Judon as players who could be moved ahead of the deadline.
  • Breer writes that Phillips might have the most value of the bunch, with the Eagles being a team to watch.
  • According to Breer, it sounds like it would cost at least a third-round pick to acquire Phillips. 
  • Breer also reports that Miami has turned away teams asking about WR Jaylen Waddle, but they may be “more receptive” to offers for S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Jets 

  • According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Jets are listening to offers for DE Jermaine Johnson, but have “no plans” to deal DE Will McDonald IV. 
  • Breer reports that it sounds like New York wants a second-round pick in exchange for Johnson. 
  • Breer also notes that DE Michael Clemons and LB Quincy Williams are available. 
  • As for RB Breece Hall, Breer writes that it would require at least a Day 2 draft pick for the Jets to consider trading him. 

Patriots

  • According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are looking around for a potential addition at running back ahead of the trade deadline, while edge rusher is another position on their radar. 
  • New England OC Josh McDaniels talked about potentially adding a running back at the upcoming deadline: “I think we have all the answers we need.” (Doug Kyed)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply