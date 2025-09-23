TRADE: Titans Trading CB Jarvis Brownlee To Jets

According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are trading CB Jarvis Brownlee to the Jets in a Tuesday surprise shakeup.

Schultz adds the teams will swap late-round picks in 2026. Dianna Russini reports the Titans are getting a sixth-round pick from the Jets in exchange for Brownlee and a seventh.

Brownlee had been starting for Tennessee but had had issues with too many penalties in the first three weeks.

Brownlee, 24, started his college career at Florida State before transferring to Louisville. He was a two-year starter for the Cardinals.

The Titans selected Brownlee with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,362,036 rookie contract that included a $342,036 signing bonus.

In 2025, Brownlee has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.