Veteran WR Tyler Boyd Interested In Signing With Steelers

Veteran WR Tyler Boyd said he would be interested in signing with the Steelers, who do still have a need at receiver.

“Absolutely,” Boyd said via Pittsburgh Sports Now. “You know, all my family is here. I’d be able to have the majority of them be able to support me.”

Boyd went to college at Pitt, so he has a lot of familiarity with the Steelers, who practice literally next door to the school, even though Boyd has spent most of his NFL career with the Bengals.

“I’m real cool with [coach Mike] Tomlin,” Boyd said. “He’s always been a good person. . . . When I was at Pitt, we had a good relationship. After practice, I’d walk over there, talk to [Antonio Brown] and those guys, talk to Tomlin, and he’d just pick at different things, where I could get better and get some guidance. I think we had a great friendship.”

Boyd, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.237 million contract and made a base salary of $980,769 for the 2019 season.

The Bengals re-signed Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension back in 2019. He played out the deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2024 when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans.

In 2024, Boyd appeared in 16 games for the Titans and caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 390 yards receiving and no touchdowns.