Washington Signs RB Jonathan Williams To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced they signed RB Jonathan Williams to their practice squad.

Williams, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2016, but Buffalo waived him in his second year in the league.

Williams had brief stints with the Broncos and Saints before signing on to the Colts’ practice squad in 2019. The Lions signed him to a contract last August but he was among their final roster cuts and later added to their practice squad.

Williams bounced around between Detroit and Washington’s practice squad, but he ultimately settled with Washington in December. Williams had spent camp with the team but was among Washington’s final cuts last week.

In 2020, Williams appeared in five games for the Lions and rushed once for five yards and caught four passes for 21 yards.