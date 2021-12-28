AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie said he was ready to fill in for WR Cole Beasley and WR Gabriel Davis on Sunday.

“It was a learning experience,” McKenzie said, via Pro Football Talk. “I had to take leave of myself and figure out what I had to do better. I just showed up in practice every day and do whatever it takes to do better. So those two weeks that I was inactive, I just thought about things and just reevaluated myself and then this was the opportunity that came around. It was my turn and I felt like I just needed to step up for my team.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said he’s been impressed by the team’s seven-game win streak: “I think it revealed a lot. It revealed the character of the guys in this locker room. It revealed that some people were with you and some people were on the fence. The guys kept fighting.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets fourth-round RB Michael Carter credits the team blocking for his big day rushing.

“The boys up front were moving people out of the way, in the best way,” Carter said, via Mike Vaccarro. “Between the offensive line and the receivers blocking we didn’t have to do all that much so all we had to do was make our guys miss.”

Joel Corry expects Jets WR Braxton Berrios to get a contract similar to that of Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew and Dolphins WR Albert Wilson in the offseason: between $4.75-$4.925 a year.

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Mac Jones said he and the team have to learn from their poor outing vs. Buffalo.

“I think we just need to execute better,” Jones said, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “It really just wasn’t our day. But there’s no excuses, and there’s really nothing to talk about. I didn’t play great. I can play better, and I can lead a lot better. It starts with me, so we’ll just have to look in the mirror and address what we can and just keep working to get better every day.”

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said the offense needs to be better down the stretch: “Consistency. There’s stretches in these games where we play really well, and there’s stretches where our execution wanes a little bit. There’s no shortcut to it. There never has been, there never will be…” (Mike Giardi)